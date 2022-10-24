Netzfundstücke: Wie die Hirngrillzombies ihre eigene Versklavung aktiv fördern und was Du dagegen tun kannst

Hirngrillzombies, der Fluch unserer Zeit. Viele dieser in Dauerschleife ihre Hirngrills schwingenden Trottel halten sich noch für aufgeklärt oder aufgewacht. Es ist erschreckend und jämmerlich, wie extrem diese Gesellschaft in bloß 20 Jahren sich selbst zu Zombies degeneriert hat.

„[…]

It’s the “smartphonization” of humanity. It is also the stultification, or dumbing-down of our minds, and eventually our intelligence. It is likely the smartphone was invented to eventually deaden the brains of society.



[…]

About 20-30 years ago, we still lived happy with the fix phone at home, with the phone booth at the street corner. We were not missing anything.

[…]

Our brains are being primed for robotization…

[…]

What most people do not realize is that the convenience of letting an electronic, digital “brain” do our work, dumbs us down. It routes our brain into a digital world. Our capacity to think independently will increasingly disappear, as we hand our brain-power over to digitization, algorithms – and eventually to robots which gradually have full reign over our brain capacity.

[…]

The IT complex loves it. Their algorithms build your profile from which you won’t be able to escape. Ever.

[…]

Your data will be stored, and if they so wish, used against you, until death will part you from this digital tyranny – and probably beyond.

[…]

