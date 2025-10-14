Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Aktuell, unabhängig, direkt – die neuesten Videos sind verfügbar!

Startet klar informiert in den Tag: Ob weltweite Krisen, kulturelle Veränderungen oder politische Hintergründe – wir geben euch das Wesentliche. Kein Lärm, keine Filter – nur Wahrheit, die wirkt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt aufmerksam und diskutiert mit – denn wer Fragen stellt, findet Antworten.

Pseudofrieden in Gaza: Israel will Krieg

„Hybrider Krieg“ gegen Bürger – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit klugen Köpfen

Gaza-Waffenstillstand & Deutschlands Besessenheit von Israel

Der 5G E-Smog Spion: Welche Antenne ist für was?

ANDREAS POPP über Verschwörungstheorie, Okkultismus, Migration & Spiritualität

WARUM FOLGT DIE USA BLIND NETANYAHU? Jeffrey Sachs analysiert

Peter Weber spricht Klartext! DAS sind Zustände wie im Kriegsgebiet!Schock-Interna über Polizei!

Warmes Klima erhöht die Lebenserwartung – Klimaschau 233

ChatGPT wird zur „ALLES-APP”! Neuer Agent-Builder, KI-Videos & Humanoide Roboter

PUTINS WAHRE PLÄNE – DIE LÜGE DES WESTENS! John Mearsheimer analysiert

WARUM NIEMAND ISRAEL TRAUEN KANN – DAS GEFÄHRLICHE SPIEL IM NAHEN OSTEN! – Pepe Escobar analysiert

Die 10 SCHÄDLICHSTEN Gewohnheiten, die Dein GEHIRN zerstören!

Greta Thunberg: Israel drohte mit Vergasung der Gefangenen

TPUSA ANTWORTET: Ja, die Textnachrichten sind echt. | Candace Ep 249

Link zum Video

Russisch Roulette: Per Los an die Ostfront!

Trump-Rede vor der Knesset in Israel – 13.10.2025

Link zum Video

All ihre Hoffnungen sind umsonst! Auch mit dieser Wunderwaffel haben sie gegen Russland keine Chance