Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Aktuell, unabhängig, direkt – die neuesten Videos sind verfügbar!

Startet klar informiert in den Tag: Ob weltweite Krisen, kulturelle Veränderungen oder politische Hintergründe – wir geben euch das Wesentliche. Kein Lärm, keine Filter – nur Wahrheit, die wirkt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt aufmerksam und diskutiert mit – denn wer Fragen stellt, findet Antworten.

EILMELDUNG: Sie führen den digitalen Euro über Nacht ein! (Ohne DEINE Zustimmung)

DER KOMMENDE KOLLAPS: WARUM REBELLION NOTWENDIG IST! – Douglas Macgregor analysiert$

Der „Suicide Marker“ Bluttest ist real … und er ist erschreckend (Redacted News – Deutsch, FM)

Sowas im ZDF, jetzt noch den Rest erwähnen und dann wissen wenigstens alle was kommt!

„Parteienkartell plant Demokratie-Ende“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Patrik Baab

Blamage für linken YouTuber – Gäste stellen ihn bloß

Corbett Report // #SolutionsWatch – Veröffentlichen im Eigenverlag

„Sie sollten vorsichtiger sein, wenn Sie etwas posten.“

EU „pausiert“ ihre wirkungslosen Sanktionen gegen Israel

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Deutschland sollte aus der NATO austreten!

Etwas hässliches ist dabei, Amerika zu treffen | Whitney Webb (KI-Deutsch)

Russland hat genug von der NATO – Jetzt kommt die Vergeltung

Update Impfung Teil 2

Inflation, Deflation und der Anstieg des Goldes | Wohlstand und Produktivität

Stellen Sie sich DAS in Deutschland vor!