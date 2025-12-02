Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

NATO Verliert den Krieg – Das Lügenimperium Stürzt Ein

Anwalt entlarvt BILL GATES | EDU Podcast (Teil 2)

Die USA schüren den Japan-China-Konflikt

Ist Putin kein Aggressor? Wer hat diesen Krieg wirklich begonnen – Jeffrey Sachs

Schockierende Studie: Russlands Sieg in der Ukraine wird die EU komplett in den Ruin treiben

Orbán setzt Brüssel unter Druck: Ein Lehrstück in souveräner Aussenpolitik // GEGENPOL

ALGORYTHMISCHE PREISGESTALTUNG und der US-SOCIAL-CREDIT-SCORE (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

US-Russland Ukraine-Deal ohne Kiew? Epstein-Akten freigegeben | Oberst Wilkerson

Sudan: Die Rolle der USA – was die Medien verschweigen

C-Spritze: Müssen Pfizer & Co doch haften? – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Helmut Sterz

Andrei Martyanov: Es ist vorbei – Russland startet die letzte Phase…

Was man dir in der Schule beibringt, soll dich schwächen – Machiavelli würde dem zustimmen

Covid-19-Aufarbeitung: Wissen wir wirklich alles?

Michael Lüders über die „Drecksarbeit“

Militärhistoriker: Warum der Westen Russland nicht brechen kann // GEGENPOL-Interview

Precht gegen Meinl-Reisinger: „Die Ukraine kann den Krieg nicht gewinnen“ | Talk im Hangar-7