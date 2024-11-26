Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Pexels.com

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Entdecken Sie heute eine vielfältige Auswahl spannender neuer Videos, die nicht nur informieren, sondern auch inspirieren und Ihren Wissenshorizont erweitern. Tauchen Sie ein in packende Dokumentationen, die tiefgreifende Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichtenclips stets auf dem neuesten Stand. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf interessante Beiträge, die Sie überraschen und zum Nachdenken anregen.

Wir decken auf: Das sind Putins Raketenziele bei uns

„Amerika wird ausgelöscht“ – Das kommt… | Robert Kiyosaki

Trump, Deutschland und die Zukunft in einer multipolaren Welt! – Willy Wimmer

Erhöhung von CO2, Energie, wird Landwirtschaftsproduktion steigern, Preis für Biolebensmittel senken

Link zum Video

So startet der Atomkrieg – Minute für Minute erklärt

Redacted (m.dt.UT): Das ist alles Teil des Plans! Das ist es, was sie die ganze Zeit wollten!

Im Gespräch mit Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Die Achtung der individuellen Freiheit wird zur größten Entfaltung der menschlichen Spezies führen

Link zum Video

Globalistische Wetterkriege zur Menschheits-Vernichtung (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Bitcoin $100.000 – Anfang oder Ende?

Die muslimischen Völker: Das ENDE der Geschichte?

Krebs wird zur häufigsten Todesursache: Zwischen 40 und 50% der Menschen werden Krebs bekommen

Link zum Video

Putin hatte recht: Der Westen rüstet zum nächsten Weltkrieg!

Universitätsprofessor Esfeld: «Der Ausnahmestaat schiebt sich über den Rechtsstaat»

Die Mediendemokratie und die Politik des Sichdurchwurstelns

„Zeitgeist ersetzt Wirklichkeit“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit DDr. Raphael M. Bonelli

Organraub und der Hirntod-Irrtum (Reese Report – Deutsch)