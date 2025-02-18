Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

USAID heimlich 4 Milliarden US-Dollar an Bill Gates und weitere 880 Millionen an die WHO geleitet

SCOTT RITTER: TRUMP NIMMT EUROPA VOM TISCH – „WAS IST EUER PREIS?“

Krall & Bubeck: Thomas Bachheimer – Der Dollar vor dem Untergang!

Trump ordnet die Ausweisung von Vista-Studenten an, die für Palästina demonstrieren

Hat Trump das WEF besiegt oder sich seinem Team angeschlossen? Transhumanismus ist gleiche Eugenik

ROBERT FARLE: MERZ WILL DEUTSCHLAND AUSBLUTEN LASSEN

„Wenn das passiert… kriegt die AFD 50 %“ | Nena Brockhaus

Dr. J.-H. Möller: „Ich bin traurig und wütend.“

mRNA-Plattform nicht bereit für den menschlichen Gebrauch: durch KI verstärktes russisches Roulette

Israels Gefängnisse enthüllt: Palästinenser ohne Anklage inhaftiert & gefoltert

15 Jahre später: Sarrazins düstere Prognose war noch zu optimistisch!

Corona-Aufarbeitung: Zu Gast bei Jasmin Kosubek

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 75: Geschichte des modernen Zirkus, Reiterakrobatik Show, Familienspaß

5D-Schach auf der SiKo – Im Gespräch mit Wolfgang Eggert

Jetzt geht es der EU an den Kragen! Nun bekommen sie alles zurück. Und das mit voller Wucht

JD Vance schockiert Europa auf der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz