Neue Videos am Dienstag

Setze keine Ziele für 2025 – Nutze die Gehirnwäsche-Methode stattdessen (Chase Hughes – Deutsch)

Politik wie ein Boxkampf – Im Gespräch mit Dirk Pohlmann

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Kognitive Kriegsführung / MK-Ultra / Resilienz: Interview mit Unkas (2)

Zu keiner Impfung im Kinder-Impfkalender gibt es Placebo-Studien. Man weiß nicht, ob sie sicher sind

Leute, Nukleotide sind DER NEUE Gesundheits-Trend 2025!

Die Wahrheit über Prostatakrebs – was Ihnen kaum jemand sagt l Prof. Dr. Stehling

Professor Schubert im Vortrag über die Geometrie der Seele und die Fraktale des Lebens

Brände in Kalifornien: Nicht nur Inkompetenz, sondern ein Plan zur Schaffung von 15-Minuten-Städten

Die normopathische Gesellschaft – Im Gespräch mit Hans-Joachim Maaz

Historischer Trump-Selenskyj-Austausch im Weißen Haus

Dr. jur. Beate Pfeil – Die WHO und ihre Pläne – Umsetzung und Auswirkungen in Deutschland

Wirtschaft/Politik verstoßen gegen Wissenschaft: Informierte Zustimmung zerstört, Ärzte Staatsdiener

Ostantarktis: Küstengletscher seit 85 Jahren stabil! Klimaschau 214

John Helmer: Trump vs. Starmer: The EU Has LOST ITS MIND!

Lawrow antwortet Macron und erteilt der Stationierung von EU -„Friedenstruppen“ eine klare Absage