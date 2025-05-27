Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Rechtswidrige Politik als Normalität – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dr. Boehme-Neßler

Sensorpflanzen und KI-Chips: Pentagon treibt Totalüberwachung mit Hightech voran

The Great Taking | Clearstream | Aktiendepots | Fonds | Enteignung | The Great Reset

Muammar al-Gaddafi spricht Deutsch – Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen

Regisseur von »Plötzlich Staatsfeind« unter Druck | Imad Karim im Interview

SIE WUSSTEN ALLES“ und haben es dem amerikanischen Volk vorenthalten | Redacted

Rundfunkgebühr: Urteil des Bundesverwaltungsgerichts | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck & Roland Schatz

Analyse aus den Philippinen: Wechselwirkungen von Impfstoffen und elektromagnetischen Feldern

MANOVA The Great WeSet: Kopftuch und Emanzipation (Sabine Kebir, Nina Maleika und@dryavuzoezoguz )

People Warned Me NOT To Visit Rural China 🇨🇳

„Deutschland steht auf“ | Großdemo in Berlin #B2405

Alles bricht zusammen: Ukraine-Front kollabiert komplett und auch im Luftkampf ist Kiew chancenlos

PayPal-Mafia übernimmt die Welt – Dieser Mann steuert Trump!

UKRAINE IN ANGST: ZIEHT TRUMP SICH ZURÜCK? | GEGENPOL

Warum es sich heute wie ARMUT anfühlt 100.000 Dollar zu verdienen (Really Graceful – Deutsch)