Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Wendet sich Europa von Israel ab?

Great Reset unausweichlich? | Unser Geldsystem | Schuldenverteilung | Staaten | WEF

Taurus und der Weg in den Weltkrieg? | #KrallErklärt

Impfzwang in Ungarn – mit dramatischen Folgen

Zum Tag der Organspende: Erfindung Hirntod ist ein Geschäftsmodell – Interview mit Dr. Paul Byrne

Heiko Schöning packt aus – Kriegspläne der Bundeswehr und globale Gesundheitskontrolle!

Demokratie adé – willkommen Krieg? – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit klugen Köpfen

UN100-Gesellschaftsvertrag: Das Ende unserer Freiheit      

So wirst du täglich überwacht – ohne es zu merken!

Enthüllt: Legal betrogen – Wie 80 Millionen Deutsche um ihre Altersvorsorge gebracht werden

So übel wurde ich auf diesem linken Protest beleidigt

Bundeswehr: „Impfschutz nur gehofft“ – Brisante Passage an Gericht offenbart

Kann Deutschland direkte Demokratie oder ist die Mehrheit gefährlich? Dr. Roland Bühlmann

Dr. Tögel: Manipulation an Schulen? Wie uns Kriegspropaganda in den Abgrund treibt (Radio München)

Innenminister Dobrindt: Nur bestimmte Muslime sind Teil Deutschlands