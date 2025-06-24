Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Ernst Wolff: Das steht kurz bevor! | Die wahren Gründe im Hintergrund

ANGRIFF AUF IRAN: TRUMP SETZT AUF KRIEG UND ERPRESSUNG | GEGENPOL

Iran-Krieg: Warum wir ALLE belogen werden! Der schockierende Plan

Plandemic 2.0: Der Bioterroranschlag am 4. Juli 2025 und der Masterplan von Palantir

PUTIN: WOFÜR STIRBT VOLKSWAGEN? – ABRECHNUNG MIT DEUTSCHLANDS POLITIK

Was wirklich im Iran und USA passiert! Trumps Geheimanruf. Palantir, Blackrock, CIA und Mossad!

Unterdrückung von Medien? In der EU! – Petr Bystron (AfD)

Habeck verbrennt 600 Millionen – Zufall oder Plan? | #KrallErklärt

Im Gespräch: Karin Leukefeld | USA greifen den Iran an – Ein aktueller Situationsbericht!

Erpressung durch KI: Neue Details (und es kommt noch schlimmer!)

Donald Trump greift den Iran an und macht die „Drecksarbeit“ als Messas ben Joseph

Was Dir die Medien nicht erzählen – Iran (Really Graceful – Deutsch)

Dr. Sabine Stebel, Biologin & Holger Reissner, Ingenieur: Shedding, Spike-Proteine, Antikörpertests!

Vom Feindbild Sowjetunion zum Feindbild Russland-Teil 2 | Gabriele Krone-Schmalz

Exklusivinterview mit Tom-Oliver Regenauer: Mit Eugenik und Technokratie zur Weltherrschaft