Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Donnerstag

Tauchen Sie heute in eine spannende Auswahl neuer Videos ein, die sowohl informativ als auch inspirierend sind und Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen. Bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichten-Clips stets auf dem Laufenden und entdecken Sie Beiträge, die zum Nachdenken anregen und interessante Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten.

Mein Jahresrückblick 2024

Weihnachtsmarkt und False-Flag-Angriffe: Die Rationalität der Täuschung | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

UKRAINE VOR FINALE: VERLIERT SELENSKIJ DIE NERVEN?

Geschichte ist nicht, was sie uns lehren. Wir sollen weder wissen, wer wir sind noch wer uns regiert

Verheimlicht, vertuscht, vergessen – Jahresrückblick 2024 – mit Gerhard Wisnewski

DIE QUELLE: Waffenembargo gegen Israel wächst weltweit – Dr. Shir Hever

Schwabs Young Global Leaders – Die Bankenkartell-Schule für Judas Ziegen (The Reese Report 2021 -DE)

‚Gesetz zur digitalen Identität‘, alles überwacht und kontrolliert: Worte, Gedanken, Bank, Internet…

Wie Elon Musk die Amerikaner verriet (Really Graceful – Deutsch)

Kla.TV-Milliardenschatz – Rette diese Geschichtsschreibung vor Totalzensur (von Lois Sasek und Elias Sasek)

Datenbetrug in der Pharmaindustrie Was Pfizer wusste! Dr Sabine Stebel diebasis 2024

Überschwemmungen in Valencia, Hurrikane Helene und Milton… Klare Beispiele für Wetterveränderung

Warum Krieg? | Rainer Mausfeld

BEST OF Silvesterkrawalle! Der Tag vor und NACH 2025!

So überstehst Du jede KRISE (Ernst Wolff)

Wieso ist Silvester so brutal geworden?