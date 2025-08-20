Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trump & Putin Deal? Rüstungsaktien stürzen ab! | GEGENPOL

Lawrow legt im neusten Interview alle Fakten auf den Tisch (Alaska-Gipfel, Ukraine-Verhandlungen…)

Peinlich: Merz blamiert uns im Weißen Haus!

Oberst Jacques Baud: EU & Selenskyj fassungslos – Trump-Putin-Gipfel wirft Schatten voraus

ISRAEL-GAZA: DIE DUNKLE WAHRHEIT HINTER DEN SCHLAGZEILEN! John Mearsheimer analysiert

Inside mRNA Vaccines in Deutsch – Einblick von mRNA-Impfstoffen

Bürger vs. Staat – Wenn Widerstand zur Pflicht wird

DAS hätte niemand von einer Volksbank erwartet…

Frankenstein oder Freiheit? Ernst Wolff über KI, Finanzmacht & unsere Wahl | Sommer WEFF Davos 2025

«Der alte weiße Mann – Sündenbock der Nation» – Vortrag von Prof. em. Norbert Bolz

Israelische Soldatin wird TikToks Managerin gegen Hassrede

Nr 1. Frühstücksfehler, der mich fast umgebracht hätte

Ex Marinechef zum Versagen Europas. 🇺🇦 sprengt 🇷🇺 Pipeline. Wie gefährlich wäre also Artikel 5

„Die Insassen der EU sollen 2 Billionen Euro bezahlen!“ (Dr. Paul Brandenburg)

Hoffnung in düsteren Zeiten – Interview mit Hans von Sponeck | Karin Leukefeld | NDS-Podcast

Das wuchert in Adern von Geimpften – Ein Besuch bei Bestattungsunternehmer John O’Looney (Kurzversion)