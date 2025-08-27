Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – neue Perspektiven!
Unsere neuesten Videos sind online und bringen euch genau das, was zählt: Aktuelle Top-News, kluge Analysen und packende Hintergründe. Egal ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder globales Geschehen – hier seid ihr immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

Jetzt reinklicken, mitdenken und informiert bleiben!

Indien & China düpieren Trump: Multipolar statt US-Führung! | GEGENPOL

„Deutschlands Kriegskurs krachend gescheitert“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Erich Vad

Geheimlabor Spiez l NATO Invasion Schweiz l DAS INTERVIEW!

Impfschäden behandeln? Erfahrungsbericht & Therapiemöglichkeiten | Dr. Tillenburg & Katharina Koenig

21. AZK – Dr. Mihalcea: Selbst-organisierende Nanotechnologie im Blut (mit Ausweg von Ivo Sasek)

Was kommt in den nächsten 5 bis 10 Jahren

Tacheles # 168 – EU-Sanktionen gegen deutsche Journalisten – Thomas Röper & Alina Lipp wehren sich!

Putin war gar nicht in Alaska! Oder? | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs – Die USA können den Völkermord in Gaza jetzt beenden

Argentinien als BEISPIEL für Deutschland: Freiheit oder Zusammenbruch?

Absolut filmreif: „Wer AfD anlächelt wird bestraft“ (Peter Hahne)

Frieden nur zu seinen Bedingungen: Selenskij ignoriert Lage auf dem Schlachtfeld | GEGENPOL

Klingbeil, Merz, Söder & Von der Leyen – Ende eines Sozialstaates (Livestream)

Merz knickt ein: 2000 Afghanen auf dem Weg!