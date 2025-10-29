Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Eilt! Unfassbare Regierungs-Interna! Klingbeil und Merz verlieren die Kontrolle! Merz vorgeführt!

Medwedew: „Trump hat Russland gerade den Krieg erklärt“ – wie geht es nun weiter? (Redacted – DE)

Eilt! Schock-Interna über SPD! Polit-Kartell & Medien starten böswillige Kampagne! Björn Höcke…

PUTINS GROßER VORTEIL, DEN NIEMAND SEHEN WILL!💥 John Mearsheimer analysiert

DER KOMMENDE KOLLAPS: WARUM REBELLION NOTWENDIG IST! – Douglas Macgregor analysiert

Tucker Carlson interviewt Nick Fuentes

EU will Energiewende um jeden Preis! // GEGENPOL

Die Weltordnung vor der Wende! | #KrallErklärt

Die geheime Geschichte der Israel-USA-Beziehung

Begrüßt die EU Terrorakte gegen ihre eigenen Mitgliedstaaten? | Von Rainer Rupp

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Die NATO spielt mit dem Feuer – im Gespräch mit Roberto Delapuente

Charlie’s Angels oder Dämonen? Beunruhigende Aufnahmen tauchen auf. | Candace Ep 252

Hintergründe #Ukraine-Krieg – Vortrag Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Handwerker-Friedenskongress 02.04.2023

Israel hat der Welt „moralischen Schaden“ zugefügt mit Susan Abulhawa

Mit EIOS 2.0 Corona-Zeit auf Dauer stellen | Von Norbert Häring

„Die Lüge der Sozialisten“ – Interview Dr. Dr. Rainer Zitelmann