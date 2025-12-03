Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Welt dreht sich – wir liefern den Kontext.

Unsere aktuellen Videos zeigen, worauf es ankommt: Relevante Themen, präzise Analysen und journalistische Tiefe ohne Spektakel. Vom Brennpunkt der Weltpolitik bis zum Umbruch in der Nachbarschaft – wir bieten die Informationen, die wirklich zählen. Kein Alarmismus, keine leeren Schlagzeilen – nur das, was euch weiterbringt. Für alle, die mitdenken, hinterfragen und mehr wollen. Jetzt ansehen, dranbleiben und mitreden – denn Aufklärung ist der Anfang von Veränderung.

PUTINS GEHEIM-WAFFE: WIRD DEUTSCHLAND JETZT ZERSCHLAGEN? SCHOCK FÜR BERLIN!

Der Agenda-2030-Plan ist SCHLIMMER als Sie denken – Derrick Broze (Redacted News – Deutsch)

Regierung schwieg jahrelang – Jetzt beginnt die Aufklärung! (Datenanalyst Tom Lausen)

Drosten gibt zu: Tote durch Corona-Politik!

Ist die Rente noch zu retten? 7 Sinnvolle Vorschläge, die nie umgesetzt werden

Klimaforscher widerspricht Klimamodellen – Klimaschau 239

Als Queerer verkleidet zu einer AfD-Demo & DAS ist passiert!

DANKBARKEIT ist eine Superkraft! (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Gerhard Wisnewski: verheimlicht – vertuscht – vergessen 2026

Dieses Gespräch geht jeden Steuerzahler etwas an

Jeffrey Epsteins geheime Verbindung zu Israel enthüllt

KI-NEWS: ChatGPT-Shopping, App-Store, OpenAI trotzdem bald INSOLVENT & alarmierende MIT-Studie

Das „arabische Problem“ | Von Tom-Oliver Regenauer

Dirk Pohlmann: Macht, Narzissmus und Krieg – Warum unsere Eliten versagen

Eine Nation unter Erpressung mit Whitney Webb (The Corbett Report – Deutsch)

Friedensangst: