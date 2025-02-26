Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen.

Gehirnforscher packt aus: Was uns Big Pharma verschweigt! (Dr. Michael Nehls)

PUTIN ANALYSIERT LAGE DER UKRAINE: „WIR WOLLEN FRIEDLICHE NACHBARN“

Skandal-Geschäft: China kauft deutsche VW-Werke spottbillig?

Putin legt im neusten Interview alle Fakten auf den Tisch zu allen aktuellen Themen

Bill Gates warnt vor „Schwarzem Schwan“-Ereignis, das 94% der Weltbevölkerung auslöschen könnte

Terror gegen Österreich: Wie bedroht ist unser Land? | Links. Rechts. Mitte

JD Vance und Joe Rogan: Impfungen als heimliche Bevölkerungsreduktion

EU IN PANIK: LÄSST TRUMP EUROPA IM STICH?

Smart Meter in Häusern verursachen Brände: viele Häuser brannten von innen

Weltenbühne im Umbruch: Was die gestrige „Wahl in Deutschland“ verrät!

verraten, verkauft, verloren? – Krieg gegen die eigene Bevölkerung

Die Wahl, die Deutschland spaltet! – Hoss und Hopf #248

Die Behörden wollen verbieten, über etwas Natürliches zu sprechen, das wirklich funktioniert

The World’s Maximum Security Prison: CECOT (The most evil are kept here)

IT-Unternehmer Ender überzeugt: «Freiwilligkeit der E-ID ist bereits jetzt schon nicht mehr gegeben»

Die neue Regierung wird links! Perfider Plan

TOM LAUSEN | C19 Vertuschung | Trump | KI | Migration & BRD Destabilisierung | AFD