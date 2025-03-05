Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen. Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder tiefer eintauchen wollt – es ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und nichts verpassen!

Kennedy schockiert den Westen mit dieser Aussage! | DAS ist wirklich geschehen!

ÜBERWACHT! Die ZDF-Aussteigerin Katrin Seibold im Gespräch mit Jonas Tögel

Dr. Tögel: „Kriegsspiele“ – Wird aus den militärischen Planspielen bald Realität? -Interview Westend

Ex-Bundestagsabgeordnete Joana Cotar rechnet ab: Die Parteien haben sich den Staat zur Beute gemacht

Psychopathologien nehmen zu, massive psychosoziale Pandemie, die von den Regierungen vertuscht wird

314. Schockierend – Selenskyi – EU – Die Wahrheit über die Ukraine und EU – Whistleblower erzählen

TRUMP FÜHRT SELENSKIJ VOR: TAPPT EUROPA IN DIESELBE FALLE?

Die EU als Vorlage für die Eine-Welt-Regierung

Ex-Brigadegeneral Erich Vad über die bewusste US-Kurskorrektur und Europas schwache Rolle

Chemtrails, das Versprühen chemischer Produkte und Metalle, ist eine bewiesene Tatsache

Medizin als Machtmittel zur Bevölkerungskontrolle? Dr. med. Gerd Reuther im Gespräch mit Florian Machl (Report24)

Die Oscar-nominierte Filmemacherin Farah Nabulsi

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash im Gespräch über Selbstbestimmung, Freiheit und die kommende Zeitenwende

Die KI übernimmt das Gesundheitswesen. Ärzte werden verschwinden, Diagnosen und Rezepte durch die KI

Katharina Koenig gemeinsam mit Facharzt Ralf Tillenburg in Winterthur VORTRAG

LAWROW: KRIEG EIN FESTMAHL FÜR EU-ELITE – DAMIT IST SCHLUSS!

Die Zeit des Koksers ist nun endgültig vorbei. Und die EU wird nun ihr blaues Wunder erleben