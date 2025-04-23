Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der geheime Putsch gegen Klaus Schwab! (Ernst Wolff enthüllt)

Gold auf Rekordhoch – Wie du jetzt sicher, anonym und clever einkaufst

„China wird die Welt beherrschen und das ist gut so“ – Geopolitik Experte klärt auf über BRICS

Mindestlohn zerstört Jobs | #KrallErklärt

Blue Origin enttarnt: CGI, Celebrities und der synthetische Kult

Erich Breu: Appell an Bundesbern: Holt sofort unsern Goldschatz wieder zurück! | Die Hintergründe

Daniele Ganser: Das ist das HAUPT-Problem der Menschen!

Du weißt nicht, was wirklich passiert keiner tut es! Macht, Manipulation & die Illusion der Wahrheit

„Es war die größte Täuschung in der Geschichte der Bundesrepublik!“ (Corona-Detektiv packt aus)

Was macht eine glaubwürdige Corona-Aufarbeitung aus? Steinmeier contra RKI-Protokolle

Prof. Lapavitsas im Interview – Trumps Zölle, globaler Handelskrieg & Chinas Wirtschaft

Im Gespräch: Erich Hambach

Gleichgewicht im Darm: Die Bedeutung der Mikrobiomregulation | QS24 Wissenschafts-Gremium

Bist du heimlich übersäuert? Achte auf diese 3 Symptome & iss sofort das

Die dunklen Seiten der KI / erfahren sie von dem Plan dahinter!