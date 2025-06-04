Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: Kann man den USA trauen?

PUTIN-Attentat gescheitert! Ziehen uns Medien & NATO in den 3. Weltkrieg?

VORSICHT ! MEGA PLAN KOMMT !

DECODIERUNG DER TRUMAN SHOW – James Corbett & Tom-Oliver Regenauer (Manova International – Deutsch)

Die erschreckende Theorie der Dummheit, die Sie nie hören sollten – Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Basierter Reise-YouTuber @freiformation über die Realität in Afghanistan | Wer kommt in unser Land?

„Mr. Global“ steuert die Welt: Ex-Beamtin packt über geheime Machtelite aus

„Die Bundesrepublik errichtet gerade eine geheime Staatspolizei!“ | Dubravko Mandic deckt auf

Investigativer Journalist enthüllt die „Endphase“ des Völkermords Israels

Deutschland-Alternative Dubai entschlüsselt? Warum Europäer massenhaft auswandern.

Die Uhr Tickt – Wer JETZT Nicht Handelt, Wird Alles Verlieren!

Interview mit Christian Rieck: „Dann geht es mit Amerika rapide bergab“

Zeitwende in Europa? Warum Orban, Weidel und Kickl zusammenrücken | Fidesz-Abgeordneter im Interview

Deutschland auf dem Weg in den Krieg? | #KrallErklärt

Digitaler Euro: Wie schlimm wird es? (Programmierbares Geld und Fürstengeld) | Prof. Rieck

Mini-Putsch in Bundesbern? Der Schweizer Bundesrat ignoriert das Parlament!

Der 11. September im Rückblick – Wo sind die Türme und die Menschen geblieben?

The Selfish Ledger [Das egoistische Hauptbuch] – Geleaktes internes Google Video (2016 – Deutsch)