Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Trump vs. Musk – Was jetzt? | #KrallErklärt

Aron Pielka: «Wie der Geheimdienst mich ködern wollte»

Ex-Milliardär warnt: 80% CRASH-RISIKO! Europa vor dem Kollaps?

Zurückweisung an der Grenze: Hat EU-Recht Vorrang?

Das erwarten die USA & Trump

Der NGO-Komplex: Sie nehmen dein Geld. Sie wollen deinen Willen brechen. | NIUS Original

China’s Silent Hunter: The Laser Weapon Powering Russia’s Drone War | Vantage with Palki Sharma N18G

DROHT EIN FLÄCHENBRAND? WARNUNG VOR EINER GEFÄHRLICHEN ESKALATION ZWISCHEN DEM WESTEN UND RUSSLAND

Tucker Carlson: Pavel Durov bricht erstmals nach seiner politisch motivierten Verhaftung in Frankrei

Link zum Video

11 Dinge, die ich für immer aus meiner Küche verbannt habe! (gesundheitsschädlich)

Auszug: Wir sind die konditioniertesten, programmiertesten Wesen, welche die Welt je gesehen hat.

Ein halbes Jahrhundert später…..

Trump vs. Musk: Finanzdrama in den USA

Giacometti Initiative: Holt die Macht zurück zum Volk – Stoppt die Willkür in Bern

Ukraine greift russische Bomber an: NATO-Stellvertreterkrieg eskaliert