Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Michael Lüders – Krieg gegen den Iran:

Tucker und Steve Bannon reagieren auf Israels Krieg gegen den Iran

Was am 13. Juni wirklich im Iran passierte (Dr. Daniele Ganser)

Iran-Israel Krieg: Iranisch-amerikanischer Professor über die Folgen

Tucker Carlson spricht mit Jeffrey Sachs über die dunklen Mächte, die Trump in den Krieg mit dem Iran

Israel vs. Iran: Die iranische Schlange enthäuten | Von Paul Clemente

Daniele Ganser über Angriffspläne auf Russland von deutschem Boden aus & Fädenzieher des Krieges!

Ich bin wieder da! Rechtzeitig zum 3. Weltkrieg. | Candace Ep 200

Klare Sicht: Ernst Wolff – Wer unsere Daten hat, regiert

Palantir enthüllt: Der neue Deep State

Wie unsere Medien Dinge untern Teppich kehren. Dank Musk & co ändert sich aber was. Hab ich das gesagt?

Sind wir noch zu retten!? Peter Hahne in Freiberg

Die G7-Handlanger zur Eine-Welt-Regierung

Falsche Vergangenheit: Wie uns erfundene Geschichte in die Irre führt

Die dunklen Wurzeln der EU: Kalergi, Warburg & der Karlspreis entschlüsselt – Effenberger Aktuell#09

Das grüne Märchen ist geplatzt: Deutschlands wirtschaftlicher Niedergang

Eiskalt abserviert: Selenski vor der ganzen Welt massiv gedemütigt und erniedrigt