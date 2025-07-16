Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Palantir kontrolliert 7 Milliarden Menschen – Ernst Wolff packt AUS

Trumps Kehrtwende in der Ukraine

Stefan Homburg & Max Otte über Lockdown, Meinungsfreiheit und Trump-Zölle

Trump ist wild geworden! Ist Jeffrey Epstein überhaupt tot? | Candace Ep 215 (m. dt. UT von QC)

Wenn sie DAS wirklich tun werden, schießen sie sich damit nur selbst in den Kopf

USA: Zusammenhang zwischen Kehrtwende Trumps im Epstein-Skandal und Texas-Flut?

TUCKER CARLSON: OB IRAN ODER EPSTEIN – ICH LASSE MICH NICHT MUNDTOT MACHEN!

ALAN WATT – SCHOCK UND ERSTAUNEN (2010 – Deutsch)

Kostengünstiger Beweis: W-LAN stoppt das Pflanzenwachstum

Was in Geschichtsbüchern kaum thematisiert wird – Michael Grandt

Ich war beim VERBOTENEN CSD in Budapest!

Propaganda verstehen | Jonas Tögel

DECODIERUNG DER TRUMAN SHOW – James Corbett & Tom-Oliver Regenauer (Manova International – Deutsch)

80 % machen das immer: Die 7 schädlichsten Gewohnheiten am Abend

US-Staatsanwaltschaft fordert 35 Jahre Gefängnisstrafe: Dr. Kirk Moore kommt ohne Verfahren frei!

10.000 $ pro Unze? Warum der Goldpreis explodieren könnte!