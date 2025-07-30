Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – neue Perspektiven!
Unsere neuesten Videos sind online und bringen euch genau das, was zählt: Aktuelle Top-News, kluge Analysen und packende Hintergründe. Egal ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder globales Geschehen – hier seid ihr immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

Jetzt reinklicken, mitdenken und informiert bleiben!

Ukraine-Front stürzt immer weiter zusammen! Russische Armee erzielt neue massive Durchbrüche

Scott Ritter & Douglas Macgregor: Kein Entkommen – Albtraum Ukraine erreicht den Wendepunkt

EXKLUSIV- Der Anwalt von Brigitte Macron hat eine dunkle Vergangenheit (Candace Owens m. dt. UT vQC)

DEUTSCHE RAKETEN AUF MOSKAU?

5G-Musterstadt Stockholm – So leiden die Anwohner

Schweizer Historiker deckt Nato-Kriegs-Lügen auf!

Dies sind die besten und ehrlichsten 4 Minuten, die die BBC je über Israel gesendet hat.

SCHWEIZ ALS EU-PROVINZ? 1,4 MILLIARDEN JAHRESZAHLUNG – Valentin Landmann Talk

Ukraine: Perspektiven, die in den Medien verschwiegen werden

Warum die Migration außer Kontrolle geraten ist // Enxhi-Seli Zacharias & Anna Nguyen

Gaza: Die schlimmste Hungersnot seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg

Linker Influencer antwortet auf Vorwürfe an die Linke | Simon David Dressler

ORBÁN ALLEIN GEGEN EU-FÜHRUNG – PLANT BRÜSSEL EINEN COUP IN UNGARN? | GEGENPOL

Aufstieg und Fall – Die Geschichte der Banken | Dr. Markus Krall

8 krasse Dinge passieren mit deinem Blut, wenn du Brennnesseln isst!