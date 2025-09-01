Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

EU im Panikmodus! Russland lässt sich von ihren Drohungen und Ultimaten niemals beeindrucken

Pirmin Schwander | Referat an der E-ID Abstimmungs-Veranstaltung in Altendorf

Geheimplan enthüllt: Droht Deutschland jetzt die Diktatur? (Chrupalla im Interview)

WARNUNG: Der große Deutschland-CRASH ist programmiert

„Sie lügen über die Snowden-Akten“ – Whitney Webb (Only The SAVVY – Deutsch)

Israels Doppelangriff auf Krankenhaus tötet weitere Journalisten

Die Medien BELÜGEN dich über KI! Jobverluste & Dunkle Rhetorik (Wlad Jachtchenko)

Ein Arzt in Gaza

Patrik Baab: Die Deutschen dösen in den Untergang!

FRAGEN & ANTWORTEN zu ANTIKE GESCHICHTE – VOM IMPERIUM ZUM VERFALL

Nord Stream- & Druschba-Sabotagen: Wann nimmt das Schweigen ein Ende? | GEGENPOL

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Die Geschichte vom bösen Mann (29.8.2025)

Historische Rede im EU-Parlament: Dr. Michael Nehls über Lithium und Gesundheit

Aufstieg der Technokratie (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Goldschmied Fabian und Die Geschichte des Geldes

Dein Körper versucht dir dringend etwas mitzuteilen