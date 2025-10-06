Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

“Friedensplan” als Propaganda: Schuldumkehr im Gaza-Krieg

Die Wahrheit kommt in Großbritannien ans Licht und sie ist erschreckend | Redacted (Deutsch)

Wie die CIA ein venezolanisches „Kartell“ erschuf

FRAGEN und ANTWORTEN zu GESUND TROTZ ARZT – DIE MACHT DER SELBSTHEILUNG!

Herrschaft der Algorithmen | ‪@GwendolinWalterKirchhoff‬, Tom Lausen, ‪@drnehls‬ im MANOVA-Gespräch

Wie deutsche Schulen den Lernerfolg unserer Kinder zerstören | Bildungsaktivist Ricardo Leppe

Amerikanerin reagiert auf DIE ANSTALT – ‚ISIS und der Nahe Osten erklärt‘ (HailHeidi – Deutsch)

Laut Studie: 100% Parasitenfrei mit diesen Kernen

PETER HAHNE spricht Klartext in der Schweiz: EU-Diktatur, Woke-Wahnsinn und Gender-Gaga!

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Europas Weg zur Selbstzerstörung? – im Gespräch mit Dr. Pascal Lottaz

Die Epstein-Files Ep. 03: Mega, Maga und der Mossad (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Völkermord in Gaza: Eine Analyse mit dem Völkerrechtler Norman Paech

Industrie bricht zusammen: 100.000 Jobs auf der Kippe!

Eilt – Drohnen-Panik: Nationaler Sicherheitsrat & Nato übernehmen Deutschland! Kampagne gegen Kritiker!

DR. NINA – Wer beherrscht diese Welt? Die Historie der Unterwerfung Deutschlands