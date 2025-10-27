Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Mehr Durchblick – in nur wenigen Minuten!

Mit unseren aktuellen Videos erhaltet ihr fundierte Infos, kluge Perspektiven und prägnante Zusammenfassungen zu wichtigen Themen weltweit. Von politischen Debatten bis zu sozialen Trends: Wir liefern Orientierung.
Ob für den schnellen Überblick oder zur vertieften Information – bei uns seid ihr richtig. Jetzt anschauen und immer einen Schritt voraus sein!

Neuer LOCKDOWN? Diesmal politisch – und viel härter!

Furchterregend: Die WHO hat gerade still und leise ihr KI-Spionagenetzwerk eingeführt | Redacted

Gegner Russlands verzweifelt: Ihre Kriegskasse ist leer und die Katastrophe vorprogrammiert

IRAN BEREITET SICH AUF KRIEG VOR – INSIDER ENTHÜLLT WAS WIRKLICH PASSIERT! – Pepe Escobar analysiert

Imperiale Überdehnung – 500 Jahre Vorherrschaft am Ende

„Putin ist mit der Ukraine fertig“ Rechnen Sie mit einer massiven Offensive in Richtung Odessa

Putin zu neuen EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland -EU wird unsere Toiletten bald sehr nötig haben 23.10.25

Kriegstreiber John Bolton Angeklagt

Dr. Helmut Sterz zu den Covid-19-Impfungen: «Das Vorgehen war leichtsinnig bis kriminell!»

FRAGEN UND ANTWORTEN zu BITCOIN STATT BANK: UNABHÄNGIGKEIT IM DIGITALEN ZEITALTER?!

Dirk Müller – Degrowth – Gibt es eine unsichtbare Agenda hinter Deutschlands Niedergang?

Zukunft ohne Menschen – Was kommt nach uns – Dokumentation – Deutsch

Neues aus der Medizin

Freimaurerische MORMONEN und amerikanischer ZIONISMUS (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Ernst Wolff warnt: „Gaza ist nur der Anfang – es kommt zum Flächenbrand!“

Tacheles # 176 – Schluss mit lustig !