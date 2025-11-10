Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Putins Plan geht auf: Ukrainisches Energiesystem pfeift aus dem letzten Loch

So gnadenlos will die EU das Bargeld abschaffen (und keiner redet darüber).

Kash Patel hat gerade das Unvorstellbare getan – jetzt ist alles vorbei für ihn (Hustl – Deutsch)

Etwas hat sich geändert, Putin hat genug vom Friedensgerede – Die Ukraine sollte sich bereit machen

Dave Smith | Tucker Carlson reagiert auf den Mob | Teil des Problems 1323

Tucker Carlson hat Ben Shapiro gerade vernichtet und Konservative sollten besser aufpassen(Redacted)

Tacheles # 178

Positiver Rassismus und der Bruch mit der linken Bubble | Nius-Moderatorin Giovanna Winterfeldt

Dr. Tögel: Zur Begrüßung in der NATO wurde Deutschland nuklear verwüstet

Radikales Umdenken gegenüber China | Von Rainer Rupp

Von „America First“ zu Kriegspropaganda? Glenn Greenwald klärt auf

Zensiert in Deutschland: UN-Expertin Albanese – alle Beziehungen zu Israel stoppen

Flache Erde Theorie – Ultra Spiritual Life Folge 39 (AwakenWithJP 2016 – Deutsch)

Biometrische Einwilligung ist die Digitale ID (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash – Der Ausnahmezustand als Normalzustand

Geht es noch verrückter? NATO erhält „Westfälischen Friedenspreis“ | Tobias Riegel | NDS-Podcast