Neue Videos am Montag

Die NATO hat die Hosen voll vor Putins neuen Super-Raketen! Damit haben sie wirklich nicht gerechnet

Eilt! Merz begeht „politischen Selbstmord!“ Klingbeil stürzt Merz!Katastrophaler Fehler!

Tucker Carlson: Der Krieg gegen ihn eskaliert – wegen Israel-Kritik

Ernst Wolff: Auf dem Weg zur digitalen Weltdiktatur – Ein roter Faden

Was hat Charlie Kirk gegen Ende entdeckt? | Candace Episode 264

562 – BIOLOGIKA, die heimliche Impfung ???

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash 11. Nov. 2025 – Corona und KI – Der digitale Whistleblower

„Symptom unserer Orwellschen Zeit“ – Gespräch mit Flavio von Witzleben

„Wie die USA Europa steuern – Irlands Politiker packt aus“ – GEGENPOL-Interview

Megyn Kelly geht hart gegen diejenigen vor, die über Charlie Kirk lügen. | Candace Episode 263

Sparkassen & Volksbanken geraten unter Druck! (Ernst Wolff)

Tucker Carlson über den Zusammenbruch von „Israel First“ und die Zukunft der „America First“-Bewegun

Corona-Untersuchungsausschuss: Widersprüche bei Wieler – Drosten: Kontaktbeschränkungen „effektiv“

Warum sagen alle pro israelischen Influencer dasselbe „Keine Hilfe mehr für Israel! | Redacted (DE)

Die Unzufriedenheit in Deutschland wächst! Großes Panel mit Cotar, Broder, Werner, Lüning, Friedrich