Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Erleben Sie heute eine Vielfalt an neuen und spannenden Videos, die nicht nur informativ sind, sondern auch Ihr Wissen erweitern. Entdecken Sie fesselnde Dokumentationen, die tiefe Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie durch aktuelle Nachrichtenbeiträge stets bestens informiert. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf weitere interessante Inhalte, die Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen.

Wie Militarisierung & Krieg die deutsche Regierung zu Fall brachten

Tatort Impfen 29.11.2024

Historisches Urteil in Australien: Impfpflicht verstößt gegen Menschenrechte

Brüssel will wegen niedriger Geburtenraten KI und Robotisierung einführen, Bevölkerung reduzieren

Link zum Video

Journalisten-Ausweisung: Was Baerbock nicht sagt

Enthüllung tödlicher Impfchargen! Deutsche Anwaltskanzlei lässt Alarmglocken läuten.

Verdrehte Tatsachen – Die Kunst der Mainstream-Medien

Regierungsmaßnahmen während der Pandemie waren die Hauptursache für den Schaden

Link zum Video

Exportunternehmer Sieber: «Als Unternehmer habe ich Null Vorteile durch ein Rahmenabkommen»

Australischer TV-Kanal warnt vor Covid-19 – Prof. Dalgleish liefert eine kritische Analyse

Die Akte Planned Parenthood – Wohltäter oder schwerstkriminelles Netzwerk?

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 71: 12. Jahrestag, Zirkus, fröhliche Tiernummern, Haustiere, Hilfe-Therapie

Link zum Video

Bau der Berliner Mauer. U-Bahnfahrt durch geschlossene Bahnhöfe | DDR, 15.08.1961

Putin nennt weitere Details zur Oreschnik-Rakete und dessen Einsatz gegen das Kiewer Regime

Schlammschlacht um den Wikipediaartikel von Bert Ehgartner | #101 Wikihausen