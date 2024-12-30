Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Erleben Sie heute eine Vielfalt an neuen und spannenden Videos, die nicht nur informativ sind, sondern auch Ihr Wissen erweitern. Entdecken Sie fesselnde Dokumentationen, die tiefe Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie durch aktuelle Nachrichtenbeiträge stets bestens informiert. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf weitere interessante Inhalte, die Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen.

Syrien: Was in den Medien nicht erwähnt wird

Lawrow Interview für das Russische TV zu den aktuellen Themen

WIE WIR GEWINNEN! (The Reese Report 2022 – Deutsch)

Die Elite zehrt von der Negativität der menschlichen Rasse. Es gibt eine Massen-Gedankenkontrolle!

Noam Chomsky enthüllt die Rolle der NATO hinter der Ukraine (2015–2023)

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Welche Mächte stecken hinter dem Sturz von Baschar al-Assad?

So krass werden wir (jetzt schon) mit KI belogen

Klimabetrug – Basis der Neuen Weltordnung: Politisches, wirtschaftliches, religiöses Einheitssystem

Putin lehnt einen Waffenstillstand kategorisch ab! Und er erklärt, warum

WIE NGOS MILLIARDEN VERSCHWENDEN: DIE DUNKLE SEITE DER SCHWEIZER ENTWICKLUNGSHILFE!

“Der Todesstoß für die deutsche Automobilindustrie” (Interview Roger Köppel)

Die WHO möchte willkürlich einen Gesundheitsnotfall ausrufen können, wann sie will

Markus Krall: Turbulente Zeiten | Vertrauensfrage | Deindustrialisierung | Ukraine Pufferzone

2025 Europa am Scheideweg, wo sind die Risiken, wo die Chancen? Das erfahren sie bei uns!

Bill Gates, GAVI, Impfen. Interssante Fakten die so nicht im TV gezeigt werden

Welchen Impfungen kann man jetzt noch trauen? – Prof. Dr. Dr. Haditsch im Interview

Markus Krall warnt: «Sie wollen uns zu Sklaven machen!»

Der KRIEG GEGEN DAS BEWUSSTSEIN und die aktuelle ANTWORT für die BEFREIUNG (Reese Report 2021 – DE)