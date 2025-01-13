Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

SCOTT RITTER: USA WOLLTEN DEUTSCHLAND RUINIEREN – ES HAT FUNKTIONIERT – YouTube

(15822) „WHO – eine Gefahr für Gesundheit und Demokratie“ – Vortrag von Dr. jur. Beate Pfeil – Y

(15616) Euro-Kollaps droht: Das Ende steht bevor! – YouTube

Elon Musk: Einführung von autonomen Autos und KI. Er ist ein Erfüller der WEF-Agenda

Link zum Video

(15663) Österreich: Keine Strafe für Grupp€nvergew@lt1ger – YouTube

Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz: Wer hat wann was über die Covid-19-Injektionen gewusst | #MWGFD | Kla.TV

(15724) Sind Waldbrände in Kanada eine Folge des Klimakollaps? – Klimawissen – kurz & bündig – YouTu

Projekt Blue Beam: Simulation Jesus im Himmel oder UFOs, um zu erschrecken und für Weltregierung

Link zum Video

(15616) Ukrainekrieg: Krall warnt vor letzten ESKALATIONSPLAN der Systemparteien vor TRUMP´s Amtsant

(15822) Zuckerberg Offenbarung: Zensurzwang durch Regierung und Vertuschung von Impfnebenwirkungen

(15740) Warum die Europäische Union scheitern wird – YouTube

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 73: Skandale Monarchien Niederlande, Dänemark, Norwegen, Marokko, Jordanien

Link zum Video

(15908) SCOTT RITTER Interview: Deutschland: Gedemütigt und schweigend – Wo bleibt die Souveränität?

(15925) Völkermord, Terrorismus und Völkerrecht in Gaza – YouTube

Elon Musk und Alice Weidel: Migration, Meinungsfreiheit und Israel

Hegemonie war gestern: Putin hat den Westen besiegt und zerstört