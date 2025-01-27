Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Putins Antworten zu den Äußerungen von Trump

Der sinkende Stern von Davos | Von Rainer Rupp

SCOTT RITTER: KANN EUROPA OHNE DIE USA BESTEHEN?

Eine korrupte satanische Elite regiert uns. Um das Land zurückzuerobern ist es Zeit, uns zu erheben!

Schweizer Bundesamt für Gesundheit wusste über Corona-Lügen Bescheid (Transition News deckt auf)

Große Gefahr aus der EU | New Green Deal | EU Kommission | EU Rat | Ökosozialismus | Planwirtschaft

Sacharowa Pressekonferenz: Über Trumps Ultimatum an Putin, Selenksyj, Ukraine (Deutsche Übersetzung)

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 74: Sonnensturmeffekt, Satelliten- und Flugzeugabstürze, Erdbeben-Vulkane, ISS

TacheIes # 153

Krall & Bubeck: Banken, Macht und der Kampf um Freiheit!

Zensur und die Brandmauer! Prof. Dr. Michael Meyen deckt auf!

„Baltra“, der neue KI-Chip von Apple. Weiterer Schritt zum Transhumanismus mit satanischer Symbolik

Ozempic – die neue Welt-Seuche? – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Paul Brandenburg

SCHOCK: Donald Trump tritt beim WEF auf! (Teil des Plans?)

Sergej Lawrow äußert sich in Interview zu Trump, USA und Ukraine (Deutsch Übersetzung)

Wisnewski Aktuell #4