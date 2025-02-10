Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

Diese Frage traf Alice Weidel unerwartet…

Warum Donald Trump die Welt ins Chaos stürzen wird // Journalist Tom-Oliver Regenauer

Verrat an der Klimabewegung – Die schmutzigen Geschäfte der Superreichen

„Alles hängt zusammen: Impfungen, KI und Entvölkerungsagenda. Ihr Plan ist es, Länder zu zerstören“

Link zum Video

Trumps Zölle und die Gefahr eines globalen Handelskrieges | Prof. Lapavitsas

Tucker Carlson im Interview mit Mike Benz: Die Rolle von USAID – Miete einen Aufstand

Link zum Video

Wagenknecht (BSW) zu Asylwende, AFD und Warnung vor Schwarz-Grün

Japan: Lebenserwartung sinkt nach Covid-19-Impfung, mehr Junge sterben. Schlimmer bei mehr Impfungen

Link zum Video

Marco Rubios erstaunliche 180-Grad-Wende: Vom Neocon zu America First?

Internationales Finanzsystem | Eine Doku über die Zukunft der Weltwirtschaft

Dr. U. Schlüer | EU-Paketvertrag: Ein Raubzug auf die Schweiz, ein Machtgefälle monströsen Ausmasses

Freimaurerei: Trilaterale, Bilderberg, Agenda 2030, Abtreibung, freie Sexualität – antichristlich

Link zum Video

Brandmauer, Boykott, Sanktion – Kartell-Strategien | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Hausputz á la Trump – Tacheles # 154

GROSS-ISRAEL GEGEN NEU-OSMANISCHES REICH: ZUKUNFT DES NAHEN OSTENS?