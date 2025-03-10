Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

Supergau für Kiew! Jetzt ist ihre Niederlage endgültig besiegelt

WIR werden absolutes CHAOS erleben! BEREITE deine FAMILIE VOR! Marc Faber

Die Welt in Chaos: Trump, Zelensky, Anschläge & Schulden.. – Hoss und Hopf #250

In Deutschland diffamiert: Francesca Albanese, Sonderberichterstatterin der Vereinten Nationen

4. Industrielle Revolution: 1. Zerstörung unserer Rechte. 2. Ausrottung und Versklavung durch KI

Paradox: Die Gewerkschaft der Gewerkschaftsbeschäftigten (GdG)

Damit treibt die EU sich selbst komplett in den Ruin

EZB spielt ein tödliches Spiel! – Ernst Wolff analysiert

Wir wurden hierfür geboren. Die Zukunft der Menschheit liegt in unseren Händen. Schützen wir sie!

Ernst Wolff: Das wird derzeitig geplant! | Hintergründe des Streits im Weißen Haus

Zweite Plandemie möglich? Leider Ja! – Wir sprechen Klartext

Die Unterdrückung von ALLEN – Auch im Netz! – Weltweite Ideologisierung über verdeckte Kommunikation

Wichtig, den Satanismus zu verstehen und somit seinen Feind zu kennen. Was wir tun, hat Konsequenzen

506 – Militärdokument zeigt die wahren Ziele des 5G

MAX OTTE: DEUTSCHLAND EINE FESTUNG FÜR DEN TIEFEN STAAT

Videobeweis zu historischem Desaster!