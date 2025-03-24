Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

DEUTSCHLAND RÜSTET AUF: ABSCHRECKUNG ODER NOTWENDIGKEIT? | GEGENPOL

Unterwanderter Journalismus, oder: Der mediale Deep State wankt – von Milosz Matuschek

Wollt ihr den totalen Krieg?! (Raphael Bonelli)

Massive schädliche Herbizide/Pestizide in als „nachhaltig“ gekennzeichnetem Obst (Rainforest, SCS)

Tacheles # 157

Ein Krieg für die Welt (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Krall & Bubeck: Finanzkrise voraus? Die Folgen der Schuldenpolitik

Zusammenhang zwischen Autismus und MMR-Impfung bei Kindern ist real, aber behandelbar

HUGE Structures Discovered 2km BELOW Pyramid of Khafre?!

Im Epizentrum der Corona-Connection – von Milosz Matuschek – Teil 3 der „Corona-Connection“

„Geburtenrückgang liegt an Fehlgeburten“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dr. Klaus Kroy

Selbstreplizierende mRNA-Impfungen würden Riesenmengen von Spike-Proteinen erzeugen, sehr giftig

Medien Insider packt aus: So neutral sind die Öffentlich-Rechtlichen wirklich!

Familienaktivistin Kesselstatt: «Wenn die kindliche Scham gebrochen wird, passiert oft Missbrauch»

#112: Angelsächsische Narrative

In 12 Monaten ist es zu spät! (Dr. Marc Faber warnt)