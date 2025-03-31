Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

„In 5 Jahren ist Deutschland bedeutungslos!“ (Wisnewskis messerscharfe Analyse)

Offener Brief an den US-Gesundheitsminister Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump-Kriegspläne in Gruppenchat geleakt

KRALL warnt vor unfassbaren neuen ZENSUR Gesetz welches CDU & SPD durchsetzen möchten!

Dr. Markus Krall: Ich lasse mir das nicht gefallen! | Das wollen sie mit den Änderungen

Putins UN-Vorschlag für die Ukraine, die Militarisierung der EU und Israels Angriff auf Gaza

Trump, Putin und der Westen: Zerbricht die alte Weltordnung? // Dr. Hauke Ritz

DR. NINA | Gesundheitssystem | Lauterbach | Roboter & Transhumanismus | Nanotechnologie | Telepathie

Dr. Ulrike Guérot & Dr. Jonas Tögel: Diese Kriegsspiele gefährden Europa

Dr. Martin Steiner und Prof. Werner Bergholz – Energiewende – Fehlplanung und Black-Out-Risiko?

Merz lass nach! – Politik ungeschminkt #3

Koalition für höhere Steuern – Sonderschulden, Zinsen und die Zukunft Deutschlands

UNHEILBAR IST NICHT… mit Daniela Herbst Fabian Kowallik, Gerrit Keferstein und Oliver Brünner

Jeffrey Sachs: Israel zieht die USA ins Verderben

SCOTT RITTER: TRUMP PLANLOS IN NAHOST – ANGRIFF AUF JEMEN, ENTVÖLKERUNG VON GAZA?