Neue Videos am Montag

Jeffrey Sachs l Von Europa bis zum Nahen Osten toben Kriege

WHO-Machtübernahme: Bundesrat entscheidet heimlich – Parlament und Volk ausgeschlossen

Lawrow macht eine klare Ansage an die Feinde und Gegner Russlands

Was geht schief in Deutschland? Vince Ebert im Interview | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Totalüberwachung, Social Score, CBDC: Der Blick in unsere Zukunft? | Olivier Kessler

Scheindialog mit Bundesrat Ignazio Cassis an der Bundesfeier in Gersau | 1. August 2025

Wer gibt das Recht, in Kriege zu führen?

Steht die Welt vor dem finanziellen Kollaps? | Politisch inkorrekt

Dr. Barbara Müller & Nicolas Rimoldi im Gespräch über die E-ID-Abstimmung

Erschreckend: Wie der Mensch in einer Million Jahren aussehen könnte!

Unzensiertes Sommergespräch mit Henryk M. Broder (Grüne Jugend, kaputte EU, Klima-Religion)

1p36 – Injizierter Code der Zerstörung

Bestatterin nimmt kein Blatt vor den Mund (heftiges Update)

Peter König: Die WHO wurde vom Kartell als eine kriminelle Organisation gegründet

Ein Insider packt aus: Die wahre Geschichte hinter Habecks Atomausstieg