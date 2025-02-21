Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Rekord-BIP und stetiges Wachstum: Russlands Wirtschaft trotz Sanktionen weiter im Aufschwung

Alex Männer

Nach einem sehr schwierigen Jahr 2022 verzeichnet Russland schon das zweite Jahr in Folge eine insgesamt positive wirtschaftliche Entwicklung. Lediglich die Inflation bereitet Moskau weiterhin Sorgen.

Ungeachtet des seit Jahren bestehenden Sanktionsdrucks seitens des Westens wächst die russische Wirtschaft kontinuierlich, während mehrere Länder der Euopäischen Union, die Russland mit heftigen Restriktionen belegt haben, sich in einer Rezession befinden oder einer Stagnation nah sind. So legte die russische Wirtschaft innerhalb von zwei Jahren um etwa acht Prozent zu, die der EU dagegen nur um einen Prozent.

