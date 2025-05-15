Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

RKI Files und Corona – Lockdowns waren kontraproduktiv

Am 20. März 2024 wurden die Protokolle des Krisenstabs der deutschen Bundesregierung von der Website Multipolar veröffentlicht. Die veröffentlichten Protokolle umfassen den Zeitraum von Januar 2020 bis April 2021. Die Freigabe der Protokolle musste erst durch ein Gericht angeordnet werden. Abgesehen davon dass die Protokolle nicht freiwillig der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich gemacht wurden, hat man diese vorher noch an diversen Stellen geschwärzt. Bereits in diesem Zustand zeigen die Unterlagen aber die unehrliche und manipulative Vorgehensweise der Regierung und vom Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI).

Zu den Maßnahmen

