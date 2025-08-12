Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Schwüre aus der Bedeutungslosigkeit – Europäer ermahnen Trump und Putin

Egon W. Kreutzer

Kaum bewegt sich was, kommen sie aufgeschreckt aus ihren sicheren Unterständen hervor, plustern sich auf, erteilen ihre Wünsche in Form von unerwünschten Ratschlägen, verbunden mit düsteren Ankündigungen, was herauskäme, wollte man nicht auf sie hören.

Witkoff und Putin haben miteinander drei Stunden lang gesprochen. Das Ergebnis der Verhandlungen über die Bedingungen für einen Waffenstillstand wurde von beiden Seiten als annehmbar angesehen.

Weiterlesen
