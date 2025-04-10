Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Serafe AG: Privatgewinn mittels Zwangsgebühr

Wie ein Privatunternehmen mit der Erhebung der Radio- und Fernsehabgabe Millionen scheffelt.

Am 28. März 2025 hat die Geschäftsprüfungskommission des Ständerates (GPK-S) ihre Medienmitteilung veröffentlicht, wo sie „deutliche Fortschritte bei den Prozessen zur Erhebung der Radio- und Fernsehabgabe“ erkennt.

Man sei daran, die Adressierungsprobleme zu lösen. (Ich habe zum Beispiel während mehreren Jahren keine Rechnung erhalten, bis plötzlich ein vierstelliger Betrag verlangt wurde.)

Dafür schickt die Serafe aber an die zuständige Bundesstelle

