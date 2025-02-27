Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Sumpfgebiete der Demokratie

Egon W. Kreutzer

Es mag an der Luther’schen Übersetzung liegen, dass ausgerechnet dieses Wort aus der Bergpredigt, mit dem Jesus sich klar gegen jegliches Geschwurbel wendet und das Hohelied der klaren, unzweideutigen Aussage anstimmt, von Friedrich Merz in einer Weise interpretiert wird, die man aus dem Gänseblümchen-Zupfen kennt:

„Er liebt mich – er liebt mich nicht – er liebt mich – er liebt mich nicht – er liebt mich – er liebt mich nicht …“

Die Bibel wäre verständlicher, hätte Luther übersetzt:

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen