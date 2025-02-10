Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

UN-Agenda 2030 (Das trojanische Pferd!)

Alles geschieht vor unseren Augen!

Die UN-Agenda 2030, die 2015 auf dem Gipfeltreffen der Vereinten Nationen in New York ausgerufen wurde, ist ein „Weltzukunftsvertrag“, dem sich die nationalen Regierungen unterwerfen sollen. Diese Agenda umfasst 17 sogenannte „Nachhaltigkeitsziele“, die nur auf den ersten Blick gut aussehen. Beschäftigt man sich eingehender mit ihnen, kommt man immer wieder zu den gleichen Akteuren, die in Wahrheit nichts weniger wollen, als die volle Kontrolle über die Ressourcen unserer Erde, eine einzige zentrale Weltregierung und somit die Versklavung aller Völker…hier weiter…..