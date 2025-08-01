Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere Demokratie – Versuch einer Annäherung

Egon W. Kreutzer

Wenn deutsche Politiker, vereidigt auf das Grundgesetz, nicht mehr von der Demokratie als solcher, sondern nur noch von „unserer Demokratie“ sprechen und antreten, dieselbige zu schützen, dann muss unsere Demokratie Merkmale aufweisen, die unsere spezielle Demokratie von der Demokratie und dem Demokratieverständnis im Allgemeinen unterscheiden.

Nach allem, was ich weiß, ist es das Grundgesetz für die Bundesrepublik Deutschland, das einzig über diese Unterschiede Auskunft geben kann, denn dort, und nirgends sonst, sind die Grundlagen der in diesem, unserem Lande zu lebenden Demokratie festgeschrieben und verankert.

