USA und Russland wollen Frieden schließen – und die EU sowie Kiew den Krieg weiterführen

Uwe Froschauer

US-Präsident Donald Trump hat mit Wladimir Putin und Wolodymyr Selenskyj telefoniert. In Saudi-Arabien begannen diese Woche die Friedensverhandlungen zwischen den Russen und den Amerikanern. Nach fast fünf Stunden Verhandlungen in Riad sind beide Seiten sehr zufrieden. Ein dreistufiger Friedensplan wird vorgeschlagen:

1. sofortiger Waffenstillstand

2. Wahlen in der Ukraine

3. Abschluss eines Friedensvertrages

Das Gipfeltreffen Trump-Putin soll zeitnah vorbereitet werden. Die europäischen, kritikunfähigen und von der Runde ausgeschlossenen Politiker sind noch beleidigt,

Weiterlesen
