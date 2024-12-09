Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Wahlen? Was soll das, wenn das Falsche herauskommt?

Egon W. Kreutzer

Wahlergebnisse akzeptieren.

Das ist meine felsenfeste Überzeugung.

Wer Wahlergebnisse nicht akzeptiert, egal aus welchem Grund, hat irgendetwas an der Demokratie nicht verstanden.

Der Fall Georgescu in Rumänien ist für mich ein Beispiel unüberbietbarer Dreistigkeit. Statt morgen (8.12.24) mit guten Aussichten in die Stichwahl gehen zu dürfen, wird einfach die gesamte Wahl für ungültig erklärt und muss wiederholt werden. Womöglich droht dem aussichtsreichen Kandidaten sogar noch die Verhaftung.

Weiterlesen