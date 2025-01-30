Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Weidel und Hitler I

In Teil 1 dieser Trilogie wollen wir die AfD und die Prognosen zur Wahl am 23.2.2025 betrachten. In Teil 2 wird es um die Frage gehen, ob der Nationalsozialismus eine „linke Bewegung“ war, wie Weidel es im Gespräch mit Musk geäußert hat. Und in Teil 3 beschäftigen wir uns mit der aktuell stattfindenden kulturellen Wende und was der Aufstieg der „Neuen Rechten“ metapolitisch bedeutet.

Teil 1: Der 23.2. und die Afd

Die erste Frage ist für die meisten gar nicht, ob man die AfD wählen sollte, sondern ob man das bis ins Mark korrupte, nur an der Oberfläche demokratische und immer totalitärer werdende Unrechtssystem BRD

Weiterlesen