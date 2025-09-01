Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Wenn Sie verstehen wollen, wohin sich die Schweiz in Sachen EU bewegt – diese zwei NZZ-Beiträge sind Pflichtlektüre

Brüssel diktiert, Bundesbern kapituliert und das Schweizervolk soll schweigen und zahlen.

Wie unabhängig bleibt die Schweiz, wenn der Gerichtshof der EU (EuGH) künftig entscheidet?

In ihrem präzis recherchierten Artikel beleuchtet Katharina Fontana in der NZZ die juristischen Fallstricke der neuen EU-Verträge. Während der Bundesrat von klaren Grenzen spricht, zeigen Experten wie Frank Schorkopf: Der Einfluss des EuGH könnte grösser sein als gedacht – bis hin zur verbindlichen Auslegung zentraler Begriffe. Ein Beitrag über richterlichen Aktivismus, rechtliche Grauzonen und die Frage, wie viel Souveränität die Schweiz wirklich bewahrt.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen