Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Wo ist Ihr Problem mit der AfD, Herr Klingbeil?

Egon W. Kreutzer

„Wir dürfen nicht daneben stehen und zugucken, wenn eine offensichtlich rechtsextreme und verfassungsfeindliche Partei unsere Demokratie kaputt machen will und mit Menschenverachtung Politik macht. Deswegen ist es eine Verpflichtung von Demokratinnen und Demokraten, ein AfD-Verbotsverfahren ernsthaft in Erwägung zu ziehen.“

O-Ton Lars Klingbeil, SPD.

Diese sorgfältig komponierten Sätze sind ebenso inhaltsleer wie ein unbenutzter Staubsaugerbeutel, entfalten dessen ungeachtet jedoch eine starke rhetorische Wirkung, und darauf kommt es Herrn Klingbeil und der SPD und den

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen