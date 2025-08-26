Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Jüdische Organisation @JustJewsUK auf X (ehemals Twitter)

Der schlimmste Antisemitismus, über den niemand spricht

Und warum Deutschlands Handeln alte Geister weckt

Felix Abt

Doppelte Standards und moralische Blindheit: Deutschlands Umgang mit Palästina und Israel

Nicht aus Unwissen, sondern aus Überzeugung: Die vorbehaltlose Unterstützung für das expansionistische Projekt „Groß-Israel“ und Deutschlands Position als zweitgrößter Waffenlieferant nach den USA sind keine Randnotizen mehr – sie sind das strukturelle Fundament deutscher Nahostpolitik.

Während palästinensische Familien unter unaufhörlichem israelischen Bombardement begraben werden und die Überlebenden im Gazastreifen dem

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen